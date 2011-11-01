NEW YORK Nov 1 U.S. stocks cut losses on Tuesday as German and French leaders said they are committed to implementing the decisions of an EU summit despite calls for a Greek referendum on the debt crisis plan.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 199.53 points, or 1.67 percent, to 11,755.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 23.55 points, or 1.88 percent, to 1,229.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 49.35 points, or 1.84 percent, to 2,635.06.

(Editing by Kenneth Barry)