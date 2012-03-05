NEW YORK, March 5 Bank of America-Merrill Lynch raised its year-end price target for the S&P 500 by 50 points to 1,400, but cautioned it expects 2012 to be another choppy year.

While there has been no major shift in the firm's models that led to its prior target of 1,350, the 25 percent gain in the index has increased the base, prompting the increase, Equity and Quant Strategist Savita Subramanian said.

Subramanian noted the rally has come on the back of better U.S. economic data and easing concerns over the euro zone debt crisis, while volatility and intrastock correlations have fallen from last year's highs.

But Merrill warned the rest of the year is "likely to be met with decelerating economic growth, fewer positive surprises and the potential for eventual negative surprises," leaving the market more susceptible to negative headline risk surrounding a European recession and Middle East tensions.

Despite the possibility of negative headlines sending markets lower, Subramanian expects modest earnings growth to push the index higher by year-end, led by gains in consumer staples and technology.

Subramanian believes the "unlikely scenario" of upside economic surprises and confidence would be needed to push the index past 1,400.

In late morning trade, the S&P was off 0.7 percent to 1,360.46.