By Chuck Mikolajczak
| NEW YORK, March 5
NEW YORK, March 5 Bank of America-Merrill
Lynch raised its year-end price target for the S&P 500 by 50
points to 1,400, but cautioned it expects 2012 to be another
choppy year.
While there has been no major shift in the firm's models
that led to its prior target of 1,350, the 25 percent gain in
the index has increased the base, prompting the increase, Equity
and Quant Strategist Savita Subramanian said.
Subramanian noted the rally has come on the back of better
U.S. economic data and easing concerns over the euro zone debt
crisis, while volatility and intrastock correlations have fallen
from last year's highs.
But Merrill warned the rest of the year is "likely to be met
with decelerating economic growth, fewer positive surprises and
the potential for eventual negative surprises," leaving the
market more susceptible to negative headline risk surrounding a
European recession and Middle East tensions.
Despite the possibility of negative headlines sending
markets lower, Subramanian expects modest earnings growth to
push the index higher by year-end, led by gains in consumer
staples and technology.
Subramanian believes the "unlikely scenario" of upside
economic surprises and confidence would be needed to push the
index past 1,400.
In late morning trade, the S&P was off 0.7 percent to
1,360.46.
(Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)