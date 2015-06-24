DUBAI, June 24 Gulf stock markets looked set to
have a firm bias on Wednesday on higher oil prices, while Abu
Dhabi may once again outperform due to interest in Etisalat
after the company announced plans to loosen ownership
restrictions.
Global cues are modestly positive, with Brent crude
up 8 cents to $64.53 a barrel early on Wednesday after settling
1.8 percent higher on Tuesday.
This may support modest buying in the region. On Tuesday,
Saudi Arabia stabilised after six days of falls,
suggesting investors were once again willing to buy blue chips
on dips after selling on disappointment over slow pace of
foreign fund inflows into the country.
United Arab Emirates telecommunications operator Etisalat
soared to its 15 percent daily limit, at 13.80 dirhams, in Abu
Dhabi on Tuesday after saying it would permit foreigners and
local institutions to buy its shares, though it did not specify
when the change would happen.
Valuations indicate there may be room for further gains; the
gain left the stock with a forward price/earnings ratio of about
12.5 times, above Saudi Telecom at around 11 but
cheaper than Qatar's Ooredoo at nearly 16.
Etisalat pulled Abu Dhabi's stock index up 2.9
percent to 4,755.60; it broke above its March and April peaks
and also exceeded its 200-day average for the first time since
last November, which was technically very positive.
A bullish right triangle formed by the highs and lows since
mid-December now points the index up to last year's highs above
5,200 points in the long term.
Abu Dhabi's breakout may siphon some money from Dubai
, whose performance in recent days has been closely tied
to volatile Amlak Finance. Amlak's sharp pull-back on
Tuesday, when it rose as much as 12.8 percent in early trade but
closed 3.1 percent lower, suggests Dubai may have peaked for
now.
But shares in Dubai-listed telecommunications operator du
, which rose 4.6 percent on Tuesday, may stay firm on
speculation it could follow Etisalat in loosening ownership
restrictions. At present, du's shares can only be bought by
individual investors and companies that are majority-owned by a
UAE entity.
In Egypt, Qalaa Holdings could attract interest
after saying it had signed agreements with Financial Holdings
International to sell its stakes in several non-core units.
Qalaa aims to close the deal in December 2015, reducing its
consolidated debt by about 800 million Egyptian pounds ($105
million), it said.
