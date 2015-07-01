DUBAI, July 1 Gulf stock markets may be firm on
Wednesday after rebounds on Tuesday showed bargain-hunters are
ready to buy at the lows, while Asian bourses are edging up in
spite of Greece defaulting on its debt.
The broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.6 percent early on Wednesday while
Brent oil was around $63 a barrel, flat from Tuesday
afternoon's levels. [ID:nL3N0ZG5JY}
Dubai's index rose 1.1 percent on Tuesday as
property-related stocks recovered, suggesting a substantial
number of retail investors remains interested in entering the
market on dips - though any extended rally may be unlikely while
the Greece crisis remains unresolved.
Oman's Bank Sohar and Bank Dhofar may
attract some interest after saying they agreed to proceed with
due diligence for a possible merger. Talks about a potential
merger date back to 2013.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)