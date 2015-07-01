DUBAI, July 1 Gulf stock markets may be firm on Wednesday after rebounds on Tuesday showed bargain-hunters are ready to buy at the lows, while Asian bourses are edging up in spite of Greece defaulting on its debt.

The broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.6 percent early on Wednesday while Brent oil was around $63 a barrel, flat from Tuesday afternoon's levels. [ID:nL3N0ZG5JY}

Dubai's index rose 1.1 percent on Tuesday as property-related stocks recovered, suggesting a substantial number of retail investors remains interested in entering the market on dips - though any extended rally may be unlikely while the Greece crisis remains unresolved.

Oman's Bank Sohar and Bank Dhofar may attract some interest after saying they agreed to proceed with due diligence for a possible merger. Talks about a potential merger date back to 2013. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)