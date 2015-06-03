(Adds quotes, details)
DUBAI, June 3 Qatar's stock index hit a
six-week low in early trade on Wednesday after Sepp Blatter
unexpectedly resigned as president of world soccer body FIFA,
while Dubai's Amlak Finance surged in its second day of trading
after a six-year suspension.
The Doha benchmark dropped as much as 3.2 percent shortly
after the market opened, before cutting its losses to 1.6
percent.
Blatter's resignation "is the primary driver for sure", said
Amer Khan, senior executive at Shuaa Asset Management in Dubai.
"As and when further developments take place, the market will
react."
Doha was chosen to host the FIFA 2022 World Cup in a 2010
vote. But that decision has been dogged by controversy and
Blatter's decision to quit, just days after he was elected as
FIFA president for a fifth term, increased investor fears that
Qatar could be stripped of its hosting rights.
It is not yet clear whether Qatar faces any serious risk of
losing the rights. It has denied any wrongdoing in the bidding
process and appears set to fight any attempt to take away the
Cup.
Losing it would have little impact on the super-wealthy
state, which is the world's biggest natural gas exporter. The
government could easily afford the waste of several billions of
dollars building unused stadiums, and analysts believe most of
its major infrastructure building plans would go ahead, since
they are not primarily aimed at World Cup visitors.
But Qatari retail investors have reacted emotionally in the
past year to any suggestion that the World Cup might be lost,
selling shares because of this concern.
All components of Qatar's 20-stock index fell on Wednesday,
except Gulf International Services, which rose 0.8
percent. The company said it had succeeded in leasing out one of
two idled jack-up rigs and the second was being considered for
work to start early next year.
Elsewhere, bourses in Abu Dhabi and Oman were
nearly flat, while Kuwait slipped 0.2 percent.
But Dubai added 1.0 percent in active trade with
nearly all stocks positive. Emaar Properties, the
emirate's biggest listed developer, rose 0.8 percent.
Amlak Finance, which is not part of the index but
is 45 percent owned by Emaar, surged by their daily 15 percent
limit and accounted for almost a third of Dubai's traded value.
Trading in Amlak had been suspended for nearly six years
because of debt problems before it restarted on Tuesday, when it
closed flat.
