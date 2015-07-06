DUBAI, July 6 Another slide in oil prices and
instability in international markets after the "no" vote in
Greece's referendum look set to push down Middle Eastern stock
markets on Monday.
Brent crude futures have dropped below $60 a barrel in Asian
trade, to their lowest levels since mid-April. This is negative
news for the Gulf's oil-producing economies.
Meanwhile, U.S. equity futures have dropped around 1.2
percent and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan is down 0.5 percent, suggesting the threat
of a global market rout which the Middle East may not be able to
escape.
While North African economies would generally benefit from
lower oil prices, economic instability in the euro zone is bad
for all of them, since Europe is a key trading partner and
supplier of tourists.
The Egyptian stock index fell 1.2 percent to 8,218
points on Sunday, entering a band of strong technical support
between 8,125 and 8,261 points, the December and May lows.
Any break of this support would be very bearish, triggering
a triangle pointing down into the 6,800-point area in the longer
term.
Among individual stocks, Saudi Arabian Fertilizers Co
may come under pressure on Monday after its board
proposed a cash dividend of 3 riyals per share for the first
half of 2015. That was below the 4 riyals per share which the
company paid for the corresponding period last year.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)