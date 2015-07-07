DUBAI, July 7 Another plunge in oil prices
overnight may depress Gulf stock markets on Tuesday, while
trading in property firm Emaar Misr is likely to be
key to restoring confidence in the sliding Egyptian bourse.
Brent crude dived more than 6 percent on Monday into
the $56 a barrel level pressured by the Greek debt crisis and
volatility in China's stock markets, before recovering 63 cents
to $57.17 a barrel in Asia on Tuesday morning.
Gulf stock markets have been resilient to weak oil prices
over the past week, as local retail investors have repeatedly
come in to buy on dips.
Oil's latest slide, however, is so deep that it may call
into question investors' hopes for a gradual recovery of crude
prices later this year, and raise the possibility of Gulf
governments adopting additional spending restraints.
Although lower oil prices would be positive for Egypt's
economy, its stock index has been in a downtrend for
over a month and tumbled 4.2 percent to 7,871 points on Monday,
smashing a band of strong chart support between 8,125 and 8,261
points, the December and May lows.
The market has been hit by a string of concerns, including
foreign exchange and energy shortages, bloody clashes with
militants in the Sinai, and the central bank's decision to let
the Egyptian pound resume depreciating gradually.
The performance of Emaar Misr, which listed on Sunday in the
biggest flotation since 2007, has further hurt sentiment and the
stock may need to rebound before the broader market recovers.
Emaar Misr plummeted 10.4 percent to 3.53 Egyptian pounds on
Monday, well below its initial public offer price of 3.80
pounds. Before the IPO, analysts put fair value for the stock at
around 4.70 pounds.
Egypt's MENA news agency on Monday quoted an unnamed bourse
official as saying Emaar Misr had responded to the plunge of its
share price by offering to buy back 90 million shares, or 15
percent of the total sold in the IPO, at 3.80 pounds.
Bourse and company officials were not available to comment,
and it was not clear, given the negative sentiment in the
market, whether the stock would recover even if such a buy-back
went ahead.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)