DUBAI, July 8 A slide in Asian stock markets because of China's equities crash, and soft oil prices, look set to weigh on Gulf bourses on Wednesday and cut short any rallies.

Gulf retail investors have shown strong willingness to buy stock on dips in the past couple of weeks regardless of global market moves, and local bourses have for the short term partially decoupled from oil.

But the gloomy international environment - and weak Brent crude futures, down 38 cents to $56.47 a barrel - still look likely to deter any extended increases in stock prices.

Among individual stocks, Samba Financial Group, Saudi Arabia's third-largest bank by assets, may see selling after its board recommended a 0.45 riyal per share dividend for the first half of 2015. That was lower than the 0.65 riyal which the bank said it would pay for the corresponding period of 2014.

In the United Arab Emirates, Arabtec said its group chief financial officer, human resources officer and general counsel had resigned, a fresh sign of management turmoil at the company.

Gulf Finance House may attract buying, however, after saying it was considering the possibility of delisting from Kuwait and listing in Saudi Arabia, which would expose its shares to a much larger pool of investors. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)