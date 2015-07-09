DUBAI, July 9 Banking stocks buoyed Saudi Arabia's market early on Thursday after encouraging second-quarter earnings, while Egypt recovered slightly from a steep downtrend as the global market environment improved.

The Saudi index climbed 0.4 percent as Banque Saudi Fransi surged 3.2 percent after posting a 14.9 percent rise in net profit to 1.02 billion riyals ($272 million); analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected 957 million riyals. The bank also proposed a higher first-half cash dividend.

National Commercial Bank, the kingdom's largest bank by assets, gained 0.7 percent after it missed estimates slightly but said it would pay a dividend of 0.80 riyal for the first half. It listed last November.

Al Rajhi Bank also rose 0.7 percent after beating estimates, though it halved its dividend.

Petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries added 1.0 percent along with a modest rebound in global oil prices on Thursday.

Jarir Marketing, Saudi Arabia's second-largest retailer by market value, which dropped 2.3 percent on Wednesday after second-quarter net profit fell slightly short of analysts' forecasts, edged down a further 0.4 percent. It posted a 14.6 percent rise in profit to 154.9 million riyals; analysts had on average forecast 158.7 million riyals.

Egypt's index, which had slid to a 15-month low on Wednesday, down 25 percent from February's multi-year peak, crept up 0.6 percent.

Beaten-down property stock Palm Hills development climbed 1.2 percent and fellow developer Emaar Misr, which had plunged since it listed at an initial public offer price of 3.80 pounds on Sunday, slowed its decline, dropping 2.1 percent to 3.28 pounds.

The Egyptian market has been beset by economic and security worries but valuations, which were over 10 percent above emerging markets as a whole at one stage, are now close to them; the index is at about 13.5 times trailing earnings, Thomson Reuters data shows, against around 13.3 for the MSCI emerging market index. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Toby Chopra)