NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. stocks added to gains toward the end of a volatile session on Tuesday after the latest Federal Reserve minutes boosted expectations the U.S. central bank will act again to try to stimulate the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 80.18 points, or 0.69 percent, to 11,619.43. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX gained 8.51 points, or 0.70 percent, to 1,218.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 24.74 points, or 0.97 percent, to 2,586.85. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Leslie Adler)