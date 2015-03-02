NEW YORK Feb 23 The Nasdaq Composite index hit the 5,000 mark on Monday for the first time since March 27, 2000 and edged closer to its 5,132.52 all-time peak it reached that same month in the frenzy of the dot-come bubble.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 108.98 points, or 0.6 percent, to 18,241.68, the S&P 500 gained 8.35 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,112.85 and the Nasdaq Composite added 33.82 points, or 0.68 percent, to 4,997.35.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)