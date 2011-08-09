NEW YORK Aug 9 U.S. stocks seesawed in volatile trade on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve offered no indication of more monetary stimulus even as it said economic growth was set to remain sluggish.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 83.44 points, or 0.77 percent, to 10,726.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 3.26 points, or 0.29 percent, to 1,116.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 11.21 points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,368.90.

(Editing by Kenneth Barry)

Reuters Messaging: edward.krudy.reuters.com@reuters.net