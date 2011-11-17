US STOCKS-Wall St powered higher by banks, jobs data
NEW YORK Nov 17 The Nasdaq fell more than 1 percent while other major indexes added to losses on Thursday amid concerns over rising yields on euro zone debt.
Technology shares led losses on the S&P 500.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 47.75 points, or 0.40 percent, at 11,857.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX eased 9.47 points, or 0.77 percent, at 1,227.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 31.47 points, or 1.19 percent, at 2,608.14. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
