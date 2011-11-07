NEW YORK Nov 7 U.S. stocks fell in choppy trade on Monday, with the Nasdaq down 1 percent, as political uncertainty in Italy fueled investor concern the euro zone debt crisis could engulf the bloc's third biggest economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 48.13 points, or 0.40 percent, to 11,935.11. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 6.21 points, or 0.50 percent, to 1,247.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 28.26 points, or 1.05 percent, to 2,657.89.