NEW YORK Nov 10 U.S. stocks pared early gains on Thursday with the Nasdaq turning negative, weighed down by a drop of nearly 40 percent in Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc GMCR.O after the company posted weak quarterly revenue.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 73.72 points, or 0.63 percent, to 11,854.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX.INX added 5.83 points, or 0.47 percent, to 1,234.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 2.91 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,618.74. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)