NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. stocks cut losses in volatile trading on Monday and the Nasdaq turned briefly positive in the late afternoon as a U.S. tech deal partly offset euro zone sovereign debt concerns.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 91.88 points, or 0.84 percent, at 10,900.25. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX lost 9.12 points, or 0.79 percent, at 1,145.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC fell 6.57 points, or 0.27 percent, at 2,461.42.

(Editing by Kenneth Barry)