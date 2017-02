NEW YORK, Sept 29 The technology-heavy Nasdaq lead U.S. stocks lower on Thursday as early gains in equity markets eroded and investors fretted over weakness in the global economy and Europe's debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 10.33 points, or 0.09 percent, to 11,021.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 5.69 points, or 0.49 percent, to 1,145.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 47.39 points, or 1.90 percent, to 2,444.19.

(Editing by Kenneth Barry)