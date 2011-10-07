NEW YORK Oct 7 The Nasdaq fell over 1 percent on Friday as stocks struggled to make headway following a three-day market rally, even after a report showed the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in September.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 35.19 points, or 0.32 percent, to 11,158.52. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 2.72 points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,162.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 22.53 points, or 0.90 percent, to 2,484.29. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)