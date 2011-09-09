NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. stock indexes tumbled more than 2 percent on Friday after the resignation of a European Central Bank executive board member and skepticism over President Barack Obama's economic stimulus spending plan.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 291.83 points, or 2.58 percent, to 11,003.98. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 29.20 points, or 2.46 percent, to 1,156.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 54.51 points, or 2.16 percent, to 2,474.63.