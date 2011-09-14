NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. stocks extended their gains and the Nasdaq rose 2 percent on Wednesday after France and Germany urged Greece to implement austerity reforms to ease the euro zone debt crisis.

German and French leaders called on Greece to implement all reforms "strictly and effectively," a German government spokesman said. For details, see [ID:nP6E7JV05E]

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 193.90 points, or 1.75 percent, at 11,299.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 20.54 points, or 1.75 percent, at 1,193.41. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 51.16 points, or 2.02 percent, at 2,583.31.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Kenneth Barry)