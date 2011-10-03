NEW YORK Oct 3 The Nasdaq briefly fell more than 3 percent in afternoon trading on Monday, while the Dow and S&P 500 were down more than 2 percent as Europe's debt crisis weighed heavily on banks.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 221.29 points, or 2.03 percent, at 10,692.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 26.50 points, or 2.34 percent, at 1,104.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 69.29 points, or 2.87 percent, at 2,346.11, after falling more than 3 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)