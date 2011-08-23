NEW YORK Aug 23 The Nasdaq rose more than 4 percent while the Dow and S&P 500 added to gains late on Tuesday, with hopes of more economic stimulus from the Federal Reserve boosting sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 304.25 points, or 2.80 percent, at 11,158.90. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 35.75 points, or 3.18 percent, at 1,159.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 93.82 points, or 4.00 percent, at 2,439.20. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)