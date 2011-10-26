NEW YORK Oct 26 U.S. stocks trimmed gains and the Nasdaq turned negative in early morning on Wednesday, with Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) weighing on the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

The company issued a far weaker-than-expected outlook for the holiday season due to heavy spending for its new Kindle Fire tablet computer. For details, see [ID:nN1E79O1FZ]

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 87.26 points, or 0.75 percent, at 11,793.88. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 2.91 points, or 0.24 percent, at 1,231.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 3.68 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,634.74. (Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Kenneth Barry)