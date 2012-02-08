NEW YORK Feb 8 U.S. stocks gave up early gains on Wednesday as the Dow hovered at its highest level in nearly four years and investors awaited the latest attempt by Greece to reach a deal on reforms in exchange for a new bailout.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 36.18 points, or 0.28 percent, to 12,842.02. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 2.26 points, or 0.17 percent, to 1,344.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 5.34 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,898.74. (Reporting By Edward Krudy; Editing by Leslie Adler)