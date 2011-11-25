NEW YORK Nov 25 U.S. stocks erased early gains and the S&P 500 turned negative toward the end of a shortened post holiday session on Friday as Wall Street eyed a seventh straight session of losses on Europe's growing debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI edged up 5.76 points, or 0.05 percent, to 11,263.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dipped 0.25 points, or 0.02 percent, to 1,161.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 11.90 points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,448.18.