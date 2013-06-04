LONDON, June 4 British defence and aerospace
supplier Cobham sheds 4.9 percent with traders citing a
report that an undisclosed institutional investor had sold 39.1
million shares in the firm via a placing.
The shares, which represent a 3 percent stake in the
company, were offered at between 273.5 pence and Monday's market
close of 286.1 pence, a discount of up to 4.4 percent to
Monday's close, traders said, citing a report by Bloomberg.
Traders said UBS was reported to be sole manager of the
accelerated bookbuild sale. A UBS spokeswoman in London had no
immediate comment on the matter when contacted by Reuters.