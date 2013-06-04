LONDON, June 4 British defence and aerospace supplier Cobham sheds 4.9 percent with traders citing a report that an undisclosed institutional investor had sold 39.1 million shares in the firm via a placing.

The shares, which represent a 3 percent stake in the company, were offered at between 273.5 pence and Monday's market close of 286.1 pence, a discount of up to 4.4 percent to Monday's close, traders said, citing a report by Bloomberg.

Traders said UBS was reported to be sole manager of the accelerated bookbuild sale. A UBS spokeswoman in London had no immediate comment on the matter when contacted by Reuters.