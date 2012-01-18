LAGOS Jan 18 Nigerian stocks shed 0.31 percent on Wednesday dragged down by brewery shares, after climbing to a four-month high on thin volumes, as it tried to recoup losses sustained last year.

Sub-Saharan Africa's second biggest index has risen 1.65 percent in the 12 days of trading this year and remained at a four month high touched on Tuesday, shrugging off a fuel strike which had threaten to shut down the economy.

The stock market had shed 16.31 percent in 2011.

Total trades on the 230 member broker stock market amounted to around $6 million daily at the start of 2012, driven largely by block trades in Nigerian Breweries (NB) and Guinness.

Volumes traded in December averaged $10 million a day, compared with a peak of a $100 million of trade a day in 2008.

Nigerian Breweries and Guinness shed more than 3.0 percent to help drag the all-share index down 0.31 percent to 21,006.80 points.

Analysts say foreign investors account for around 80 percent of daily volumes traded on the bourse and it was too early to determine the direction for 2012. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by James Jukwey)