TOKYO, Sept 9 Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in September likely settled at 8,732.49, Tokyo market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by local brokerages. The closely watched settlement price, known in Japan as the special quotation, or "SQ", is calculated from the opening prices of the 225 shares in the Nikkei average on the second Friday of the month. It is calculated monthly for options and every three months for futures. The official settlement price will be announced by the Osaka Securities Exchange after the market closes on Friday. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)