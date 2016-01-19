* Crude has fallen around 75 percent in last 18 months
* Previous drops in oil prices have been seen positive for
stocks
* Cheaper oil cuts business costs, but has stoked deflation
fears
* Major Asian indexes have fallen with crude prices in 2016
* Dollar strength could be second hit for commodity
exporters
By Nichola Saminather
SINGAPORE, Jan 19 Cheap oil has become too much
of a good thing for global equities judging by the way the two
markets have tanked since the start of the year, with investors
becoming more alarmed by the deflationary effects of crude below
$30 a barrel.
Crude has been on a downward spiral for the last 1-1/2
years, losing 75 percent of its value, but the latest spin
towards the plughole late last year has sucked stocks down with
it.
"$28 oil is fantastic for importers," said Josh Crabb, head
of Asian equities at Old Mutual Global Investors in Hong Kong.
"But in the short term it really comes down to sentiment, which
means that oil down is bad because it means inflation is bad. It
just creates a whole lot of issues for the economy."
Previously share markets had viewed low fuel costs as
supportive but, amid their horrible start to 2016, scary talk
over the dangers of a global recession has emerged.
"The rout in commodity prices isn't caused by small
imbalances in supply and demand for those commodities, it is
based on the belief that the global economy isn't returning to
growth and might slip dangerously close to recession," said
Olivier D'Assier, Asia-Pacific managing director at investment
risk-management firm Axioma in Singapore.
The recovery in the United States is looking drawn out, and
U.S. corporates could have entered an earnings recession in the
fourth quarter of 2015.
China, the world's second largest economy, just posted its
slowest growth in a quarter century and analysts expect 2016 to
be even worse.
And Japan, the third largest economy, has been flirting with
recession and is still some distance from achieving its central
bank's goal of 2 percent inflation.
WHEN GOOD BECOMES BAD
The benefits of cheap oil are obvious - lower costs for
businesses and savings for consumers.
The ill-effects of ultra-cheap oil when economies are
passing through weak, uncertain times, are less obvious.
But analysts say businesses aren't using savings to invest
and consumers are opting to use their savings to reduce their
debts rather than spend more.
"So far there seems to be little evidence that lower fuel
prices are transferring through to higher corporate or household
spending," said Robert Davis, senior portfolio manager at NN
Investment Partners in Brussels.
"Instead, it looks like households are warily using fuel
savings to pay down debt. This then means that lower fuel
prices, instead of helping a spending boom, are simply
deflationary."
Moreover, the prolonged slump has led to a spate of
write-downs by oil companies and raised fears of contagion from
potential defaults by energy-related companies.
FALLING IN LINE
Look at some of the trends between crude price and leading
Asian share markets.
As oil prices jumped 137 percent in 2007 and 2008, stocks in
regional commodity importers South Korea, Japan
and Hong Kong, tumbled between 32 percent and 58 percent.
Then when Brent crude dropped 45 percent between
June 2014 and April 2015, stock markets in Japan, South Korea
and Hong Kong rose between 10-19 percent.
The broader MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan,
which includes commodities exporters such as Australia and
Malaysia, gained 5.3 percent.
But since the end of 2015, oil prices and
stocks have been moving in the same direction.
Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South
Korea's Kospi have all lost between 9 percent and 14 percent as
oil prices plunged almost 40 percent to below $29 a barrel.
All three are now about 85-90 percent correlated with Brent
crude.
"BURN OUT"
A by-product of investors' retreat from stocks has been
strong inflows into the U.S. dollar, whose index against a
basket of six of its major peers has advanced 4.4 percent
over the past three months.
That could mean further pain for commodity exporting
emerging markets such as Brazil and Saudi Arabia as their U.S.
dollar debt expands while export revenues fall, said Axioma's
D'Assier.
"That means they're probably going to run into a deficit,
which means they'll have to issue new bonds to finance the
deficits, probably in U.S. dollars, which is going to get
stronger, and where interest rates are rising," he said. "It's a
double, triple whammy for them."
Stocks could, of course, take heart if oil prices stabilise
or rally.
"It's plausible that, with oil now overshooting to the
downside, this theme is already burning itself out and we are
getting close to the end-game when oil prices find a floor
allowing markets more broadly to calm down," said Paul O'Connor,
co-head of multi-asset at Henderson Global Investors in London.
But with the global crude surplus likely to rise with the
lifting of sanctions on Iran there could be more pain in store,
at least in the short-term.
(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Additional reporting by
Henning Gloystein; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Alex
Richardson)