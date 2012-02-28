NEW YORK Feb 28 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Tuesday after a report showing a sharp drop in durable goods orders cut into upbeat sentiment a day after the S&P 500 closed at its highest since June 2008.

The Dow Jones industrial average shed 5.60 points, or 0.04 percent, at 12,975.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 0.45 points, or 0.03 percent, at 1,368.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 2.68 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,968.84. (Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)