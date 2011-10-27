NEW YORK Oct 27 U.S. stocks jumped more than 2 percent at the open on Thursday after European leaders agreed to boost the region's bailout fund and struck a deal with banks and insurers to accept 50 percent losses on Greek bonds.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 258.00 points, or 2.17 percent, to 12,127.04. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX.INX jumped 30.31 points, or 2.44 percent, to 1,272.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC climbed 67.87 points, or 2.56 percent, to 2,718.54. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)