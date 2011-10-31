NEW YORK Oct 31 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Monday after four weeks of gains, as a spike in the U.S. dollar weighed on commodity prices and dried up bids on other risky assets.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 99.15 points, or 0.81 percent, at 12,131.96. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX.INX lost 12.79 points, or 1.00 percent, at 1,272.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 30.10 points, or 1.10 percent, at 2,707.05. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)