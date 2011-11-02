US STOCKS-Wall St to open slightly higher as earnings season peaks
* Twitter tanks after posting slowest revenue growth since listing
NEW YORK Nov 2 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Wednesday, following two days of sharp losses, with developments in Greece and a U.S. monetary policy meeting on investors' minds.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 153.41 points, or 1.32 percent, at 11,811.37. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 17.99 points, or 1.48 percent, at 1,236.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 33.01 points, or 1.27 percent, at 2,639.97. (Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Twitter tanks after posting slowest revenue growth since listing
Feb 9 U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday as investors assessed a raft of quarterly earnings reports.
* Dow down 0.18 pct, S&P up 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)