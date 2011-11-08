NEW YORK Nov 8 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as Italian lawmakers prepared for a crucial vote on public finances that marks the latest turn in the long-simmering euro zone debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 35.72 points, or 0.30 percent, at 12,104.11. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX added 5.17 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,266.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC put on 17.03 points, or 0.63 percent, at 2,712.28. (Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)