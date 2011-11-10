NEW YORK Nov 10 U.S. stocks bounced back at the open on Thursday after their worst day in three months as Italian bond yields came off levels seen as unsustainable, prompting bears to cover some short positions.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 138.96 points, or 1.18 percent, to 11,919.90. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 14.98 points, or 1.22 percent, to 1,244.08. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 29.85 points, or 1.14 percent, to 2,651.50. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)