US STOCKS-Wall St powered higher by banks, jobs data
* Indexes up: Dow up 0.86 pct, S&P 500 up 0.66 pct, Nasdaq up 0.38 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Nov 29 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Tuesday as a strong rally in the previous session limited upside even as Italian bond yields fell from session highs.
The Italian yields fell amid hopes that a meeting of European finance ministers would be a step forward in resolving the region's debt crisis.
Optimism over progress in Europe contributed to gains of 2.9 percent in the S&P in Monday's session.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 5.60 points, or 0.05 percent, at 11,517.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 0.08 points, or 0.01 percent, at 1,192.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 5.15 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,522.19. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
