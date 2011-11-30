NEW YORK Nov 30 U.S. stocks jumped at the open on Wednesday as a coordinated action by major central banks to provide liquidity to the global financial system boosted investors' appetite for risky assets.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 317.57 points, or 2.75 percent, to 11,873.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX gained 32.52 points, or 2.72 percent, to 1,227.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 70.07 points, or 2.79 percent, to 2,585.58. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)