US STOCKS-Wall St powered higher by banks, jobs data
* Indexes up: Dow up 0.86 pct, S&P 500 up 0.66 pct, Nasdaq up 0.38 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Dec 1 Wall Street stocks drifted lower at the open on Thursday as investors took a breather after the S&P 500 posted its best gains since August in a powerful rally, and looked ahead to closely watched employment data on Friday.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 21.34 points, or 0.18 percent, to 12,024.34. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX fell 3.50 points, or 0.28 percent, to 1,243.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was off 6.18 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,614.16. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Indexes up: Dow up 0.86 pct, S&P 500 up 0.66 pct, Nasdaq up 0.38 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.84 pct, S&P 0.68 pct, Nasdaq 0.38 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.8 pct, S&P 0.64 pct, Nasdaq 0.38 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)