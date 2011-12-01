NEW YORK Dec 1 Wall Street stocks drifted lower at the open on Thursday as investors took a breather after the S&P 500 posted its best gains since August in a powerful rally, and looked ahead to closely watched employment data on Friday.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 21.34 points, or 0.18 percent, to 12,024.34. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX fell 3.50 points, or 0.28 percent, to 1,243.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was off 6.18 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,614.16. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)