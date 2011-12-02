NEW YORK, Dec 2 Wall Street stocks rose on Friday after data showed the U.S. jobless rate dropped to a 2-1/2 year low and as policymakers again appeared to move a step closer to tackling Europe's debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 88.13 points, or 0.73 percent, to 12,108.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX rose 9.84 points, or 0.79 percent, to 1,254.42. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC advanced 22.40 points, or 0.85 percent, to 2,648.60. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)