NEW YORK Dec 6 U.S. stocks opened little
changed on Tuesday as investors continued to cautiously view
the ongoing sovereign debt crisis in Europe.
S&P issued a downgrade warning for the region late Monday,
but investors had some hope the threat would help force budget
changes at a European Union summit this week.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 16.57
points, or 0.14 percent, at 12,114.40. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX added 0.41 points, or 0.03 percent, at
1,257.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC put on 2.15
points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,657.91.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)