NEW YORK Dec 7 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday as investors found little reason to keep buying after two gains of gains and ahead of a European summit on the region's debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 49.20 points, or 0.40 percent, at 12,100.93. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 6.31 points, or 0.50 percent, at 1,252.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 14.59 points, or 0.55 percent, at 2,634.97. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)