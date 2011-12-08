NEW YORK Dec 8 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday after the president of the European Central Bank expressed caution over more bond purchases to ease the region's debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 45.41 points, or 0.37 percent, at 12,150.96. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 8.86 points, or 0.70 percent, at 1,252.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC fell 19.27 points, or 0.73 percent, at 2,629.94. (Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)