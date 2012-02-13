NEW YORK Feb 13 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, putting the S&P 500 on track to bounce back from its biggest one-day loss of the year, as Greece's parliament approved strict financial reforms needed to obtain its latest international bailout package.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 61.76 points, or 0.48 percent, at 12,862.99. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 8.65 points, or 0.64 percent, at 1,351.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 23.57 points, or 0.81 percent, at 2,927.45.

(Reporting By Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)