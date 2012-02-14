US STOCKS-Wall Street takes breather after 'Trump rally'
NEW YORK Feb 14 U.S. stocks opened lower Tuesday after weaker-than-expected January U.S. retail sales data curbed investors' appetite for risky assets.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 32.93 points, or 0.26 percent, at 12,841.11. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.22 points, or 0.31 percent, at 1,347.55. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.18 points, or 0.38 percent, at 2,920.21.
