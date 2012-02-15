NEW YORK Feb 15 U.S. stocks edged up at the open on Wednesday after better-than-expected New York Fed manufacturing data and remarks that reiterated China's commitment to investing in euro zone debt.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 19.29 points, or 0.15 percent, at 12,897.57. The S&P 500 Index added 3.96 points, or 0.29 percent, at 1,354.46. The Nasdaq Composite rose 12.31 points, or 0.42 percent, at 2,944.14.

Gains were capped after a separate report showed U.S. industrial production was unexpectedly flat in January.