NEW YORK, March 8 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Thursday as strong uptake by investors in Greece's debt swap fed optimism a deal could be completed by a deadline later in the day, staving off a messy default.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 69.48 points, or 0.54 percent, to 12,906.81. The S&P 500 Index gained 9.19 points, or 0.68 percent, to 1,361.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 20.39 points, or 0.69 percent, to 2,956.08.

An unexpected rise in new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits was not enough to change perceptions the labor market was strengthening, a key factor in the current stocks rally. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)