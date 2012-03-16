NEW YORK, March 16 U.S. stocks rose on Friday as data showed inflation remained in check as the domestic economy continues to improve.

The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index increased 0.4 percent last month after advancing 0.2 percent in January, in-line with expectations, while inflation pressure, excluding food and energy, remained subdued.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 34.66 points, or 0.26 percent, at 13,287.42. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.76 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,405.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.77 points, or 0.09 percent, at 3,059.14. (Reporting By Angela Moon; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)