NEW YORK, March 19 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Monday, indicating equities may be entering a correction after hitting nearly 4-year highs.

Apple was up 1.2 percent at $593.37 after the iPad maker announced a quarterly dividend and a $10 billion stock buyback program.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 19.07 points, or 0.14 percent, at 13,213.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.54 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,402.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.23 points, or 0.07 percent, at 3,053.03. (Reporting By Angela Moon)