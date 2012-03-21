NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. stocks opened little changed o n Wednesday as investors awaited data on the housing market a day after the S&P 500 snapped a three-day winning streak.

Equities fell for the first time in four sessions and second in the past ten o n T uesday as a warning about China's growth sparked selling in energy and industrial shares, although broad selling was minimal.

Oracle Corp advanced 3.2 percent to $31.09 after beating earnings estimates as new software sales came in at the high end of the company's forecast, offsetting a sharp drop in hardware revenue.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 14.15 points, or 0.11 percent, at 13,184.34. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.32 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,406.84. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 5.41 points, or 0.18 percent, at 3,079.56. (Reporting By Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)