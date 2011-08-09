NEW YORK Aug 9 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Tuesday in a rebound from the previous session's nosedive, but an upcoming Fed statement could spark a reversal if investors are not convinced it has a plan to combat a market meltdown.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 105.96 points, or 0.98 percent, to 10,915.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX rose 12.53 points, or 1.12 percent, to 1,131.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC climbed 36.31 points, or 1.54 percent, to 2,394.00. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)